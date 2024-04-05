Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Leafly by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leafly by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

