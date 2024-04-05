Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.59 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

