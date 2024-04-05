LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Up 4.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 58,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 274,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNZA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 5,574,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,034 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

