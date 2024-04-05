Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Landstar Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
