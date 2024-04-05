Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.54-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.70.

View Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.