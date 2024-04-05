Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LW. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 1,646,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,200. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.