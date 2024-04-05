Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $115.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $93,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.