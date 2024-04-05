Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

LW stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.47. 7,275,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

