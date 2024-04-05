Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $31,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

