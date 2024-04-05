Lake Street Capital Trims Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Target Price to $9.00

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

PPSI opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

