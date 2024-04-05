Lake Street Capital Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $93.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. Benchmark increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. 252,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

