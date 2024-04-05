Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 13.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

