Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 3.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.93. 51,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 538,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $797.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 230,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 160,137 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

