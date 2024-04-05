Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 3.5%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.93. 51,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 538,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $797.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
