Komodo Price Reaches $0.53 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $71.39 million and $38.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,697,710 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

