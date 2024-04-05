KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $675.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $643.42.
KLA Stock Down 3.6 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
