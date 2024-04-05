KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $805.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $760.00 to $805.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $643.42.

KLAC stock opened at $672.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.45 and its 200-day moving average is $575.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

