KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $672.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

