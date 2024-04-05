Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGC. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 528,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,677,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,037,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

