KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.86 million and $0.30 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02338476 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

