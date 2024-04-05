KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

