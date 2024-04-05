KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 18,170 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Great Ajax worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.1% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 87,413 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Trading Down 2.1 %

AJX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

