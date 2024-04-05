KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 977 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

