KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,349 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

