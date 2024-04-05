KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,518 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
