KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $337.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.