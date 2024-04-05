KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PGX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

