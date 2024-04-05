KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 6.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

PG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

