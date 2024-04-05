KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $294.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.