KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

