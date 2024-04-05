KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

KRO opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.