KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 786 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

