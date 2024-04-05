KeyCorp Cuts Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $156.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Materion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $125.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Materion will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Materion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Materion by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Materion by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $20,614,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

