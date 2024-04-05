Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $4,257,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,931,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.58 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

