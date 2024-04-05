Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $11.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 267,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 338,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

