Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE:AXS opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

