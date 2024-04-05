Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

KEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 2,872,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 39,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 208,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

