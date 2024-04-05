Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 138,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

