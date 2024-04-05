Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $959.94 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Kava has a total market cap of $959.94 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00025147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

