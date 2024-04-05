KALA BIO, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:KALA)

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for KALA BIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KALA BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($10.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday.

KALA stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 518.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KALA BIO by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KALA BIO by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

