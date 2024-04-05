JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.87. 720,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,624,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.