JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.87. 720,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,624,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
