JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $28.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 119.42% and a negative net margin of 953.66%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,605 shares of company stock worth $3,839,195 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

