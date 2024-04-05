Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Sells A$618,000.00 in Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Gleeson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.01), for a total value of A$618,000.00 ($401,298.70).
Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Johns Lyng Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Johns Lyng Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Johns Lyng Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.
Johns Lyng Group Company Profile
Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.
