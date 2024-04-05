John Mccartney Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.