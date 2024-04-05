John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 5,319 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synopsys stock traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $578.13. 226,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

