John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down to $101.07

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.07, but opened at $97.00. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $96.54, with a volume of 152,026 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

