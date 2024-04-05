JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

LGIH stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $3,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

