Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $550.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.52.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $417.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,986,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

