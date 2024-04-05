James P. Geary II Acquires 896 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) Director James P. Geary II bought 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $22,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,535.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMMF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.