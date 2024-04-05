Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.4 %

ITUB stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.