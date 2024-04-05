iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

